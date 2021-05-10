A man walks past a billboard with signs of Tencent Holdings-backed Waterdrop in Beijing, ahead of the Chinese online insurance technology firm’s initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters A man walks past a billboard with signs of Tencent Holdings-backed Waterdrop in Beijing, ahead of the Chinese online insurance technology firm’s initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tencent-backed online insurer Waterdrop seeks to widen health policy coverage for China’s poor, founder says

  • Waterdrop founder Shen Peng said the company aims to serve as the ‘Pinduoduo’ of the country’s health insurance market
  • The company raised US$360 million from its IPO in New York amid questions about its business model and profitability

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 10 May, 2021

