China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing slaps edtech unicorns Zuoyebang, Yuanfudao with steep fine over false advertising
- The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a maximum penalty of 2.5 million yuan each on Big Tech-funded Zuoyebang and Yuanfudao
- The two companies are the front runners in China’s pre-college, off-campus education market
Topic | China technology
