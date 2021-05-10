China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing slaps edtech unicorns Zuoyebang, Yuanfudao with steep fine over false advertising

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a maximum penalty of 2.5 million yuan each on Big Tech-funded Zuoyebang and Yuanfudao
  • The two companies are the front runners in China’s pre-college, off-campus education market

Topic |   China technology
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:29pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s pre-college, off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$115 billion this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE