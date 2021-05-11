India’s ambitions to become the “new China” in phone manufacturing are now being blunted by one of the world’s worst outbreaks of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s attempt to diversify manufacturing to India is being stymied by New Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
- Apple has been hit by Covid-19 infections at two of its India plants, according to Taiwan media report
- Covid-19 wave is likely to slow handset manufacturing production in India and weaken consumer demand, analysts say
Topic | Smartphones
India’s ambitions to become the “new China” in phone manufacturing are now being blunted by one of the world’s worst outbreaks of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters