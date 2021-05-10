Employees walk through the campus at Alibaba Group Holding’s headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Jack Ma makes a rare appearance on Alibaba’s family day at company’s Hangzhou campus
- Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s chairman on his 55th birthday in September 2019, did not give a speech during the event
- An unattributed photograph on NetEase.com’s news application showed him clad in a blue T-shirt, surrounded by staff
