ByteDance asserts that its Douyin Huoshan Version app does not infringe any intellectual property rights of Tencent Holdings, arguing that users own the copyright of the content they create. Photo: Weibo
TikTok owner ByteDance pursues legal battle against Tencent after court rules it pay US$1.2 million in damages
- Beijing-based ByteDance said it will appeal a decision handed down by the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court in April
- The court ruled against ByteDance, ordering the firm to pay US$1.2 million as compensation to Tencent for violating its copyright
Topic | Apps
