A delivery rider for Meituan heads out for a pickup in Beijing. The operator of China's biggest on-demand food delivery service paced the retreat of Chinese tech stocks on May 11, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

China Big Tech shares take a beating ahead of latest quarterly earnings reports

  • Facing regulatory and economic uncertainties, China’s Big Tech firms’ shares continue to tumble as pandemic enthusiasm wears off
  • The upcoming quarterly earnings reporting season is expected to show China’s internet giants are coping with increased regulatory scrutiny

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei ShenMinghe Hu
Xinmei Shen  and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 12 May, 2021

