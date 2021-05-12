Shoppers check out smartphones at one of Xiaomi Corp’s stores in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse Shoppers check out smartphones at one of Xiaomi Corp’s stores in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US agrees to remove Xiaomi from trade blacklist after lawsuit

  • The agreement comes after a US court in March sided with Xiaomi in its lawsuit to overturn a Trump administration blacklisting
  • It marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of a trade war between Washington and Beijing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:30pm, 12 May, 2021

