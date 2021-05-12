Shoppers check out smartphones at one of Xiaomi Corp’s stores in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US agrees to remove Xiaomi from trade blacklist after lawsuit
- The agreement comes after a US court in March sided with Xiaomi in its lawsuit to overturn a Trump administration blacklisting
- It marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of a trade war between Washington and Beijing
