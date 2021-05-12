Visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in 2020. Photo: AP
Tencent is paying users to try its new classic TV streaming app in effort to quickly grow elderly, rural user base
- Pianduoduo features ad-free on-demand streaming of popular classic Chinese TV shows
- China’s lower-tier and remote rural areas have become major targets for Big Tech looking for new areas of growth
Topic | Tencent
Visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in 2020. Photo: AP