Tencent is paying users to try its new classic TV streaming app in effort to quickly grow elderly, rural user base

  • Pianduoduo features ad-free on-demand streaming of popular classic Chinese TV shows
  • China’s lower-tier and remote rural areas have become major targets for Big Tech looking for new areas of growth

Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng  and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:32pm, 12 May, 2021

Visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in 2020. Photo: AP
