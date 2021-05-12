A group of major financial institutions have set up e-wallets on the digital yuan app developed by the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Xinhua A group of major financial institutions have set up e-wallets on the digital yuan app developed by the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Xinhua
Fintech giant Ant Group’s MYbank joins China’s digital yuan platform

  • MYbank is the first online lender to join a group of major financial institutions that have set up e-wallets on China’s digital yuan app
  • The participation of these banks shows how China is bolstering efforts to lead major economies in developing a central bank digital currency

Topic |   China digital currency
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 May, 2021

