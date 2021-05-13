Realme is clearly hedging its bets – after achieving success in India it said in May 2019 that it was targeting its home market in China, with the aim of becoming a leading player there. Photo: Weibo
Realme founder plays down impact of India’s Covid-19 crisis on budget smartphone maker, saying demand could take off once worst is over
- Realme founder says he is not too worried by the pandemic and hopes the company can ship 70 million phones in 2021
- India has been crucial for Chinese smartphone makers looking for growth amid market saturation back home but Covid-19 crisis is now weighing
Topic | Smartphones
Realme is clearly hedging its bets – after achieving success in India it said in May 2019 that it was targeting its home market in China, with the aim of becoming a leading player there. Photo: Weibo