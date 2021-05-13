An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple says ‘Chaos Monkeys’ author hired in ads business has left company

  • Antonio García Martínez was accused of sexist and racist views in his 2016 book
  • The former Facebook product manager was recently hired by Apple

Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:29pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE