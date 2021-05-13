Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecoms giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, China, on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei hits a stumbling block in HarmonyOS roll-out after Chinese court rejects trademark appeal
- Huawei loses an appeal against a decision to deny its trademark application for HongmengOS
- The telecoms giant has planned to deploy the system, known outside China as HarmonyOS, on 400 million devices in 2021
Topic | Huawei
Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecoms giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, China, on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP