Selves of inventory inside a Cainiao warehouse, the logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding, ahead of the company's annual Singles' Day shopping extravaganza in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, on Monday, November 9, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba swings to fourth-quarter loss after swallowing US$2.8 billion antitrust fine but sales jump
- Sales increased 64 per cent to 187.4 billion yuan, beating forecasts
- The company swung to a loss of 7.65 billion yuan, after paying out US$2.8 billion in fines to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR)
