Alibaba Group Holding remains positive about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalisation in all aspects of life and work. Photo: Bloomberg Alibaba Group Holding remains positive about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalisation in all aspects of life and work. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba bites bullet in renewed push for growth amid antitrust climate, increased competition

  • Alibaba will invest incremental profits in its new financial year into strategic areas, such as technology innovation and support for merchants
  • Its renewed growth focus comes amid Beijing’s efforts to rein in the unchecked growth and influence of the country’s Big Tech companies

Minghe HuYujie Xue
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 May, 2021

