Alibaba Group Holding remains positive about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalisation in all aspects of life and work. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba bites bullet in renewed push for growth amid antitrust climate, increased competition
- Alibaba will invest incremental profits in its new financial year into strategic areas, such as technology innovation and support for merchants
- Its renewed growth focus comes amid Beijing’s efforts to rein in the unchecked growth and influence of the country’s Big Tech companies
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding remains positive about the growth of China’s consumption economy, which is benefiting from the acceleration of digitalisation in all aspects of life and work. Photo: Bloomberg