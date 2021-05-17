Alibaba founder Jack Ma attends a corporate event at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in this April 23, 2013 file photo. Photo: Reuters
Jack Ma’s school for business elites drops ‘university’ from its name
- The Hupan website was also updated with the new name, while its official account on WeChat was changed from Hupan University to simply Hupan
- Although Hupan was never officially licensed as a school by the education ministry, Ma’s influence made it a magnet for the country’s would-be business leaders
Topic | Jack Ma
