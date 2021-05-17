Tencent Holdings operates the world’s largest video games business by revenue. Photo: Reuters
Tencent launches 60 new video games, partners with Microsoft as rivalry with ByteDance heats up
- The major launch comes days after Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studios and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios formed a strategic partnership
- Analysts, however, see Tencent’s new video game titles achieving a more modest amount of success compared with previous releases
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings operates the world’s largest video games business by revenue. Photo: Reuters