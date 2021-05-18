Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu
Tech /  Big Tech

Baidu posts 25% rise in quarterly revenue as it continues pivot into AI and cloud services

  • Revenues climbed to 28.1 billion yuan in the first quarter, boosted by ads on its core search and video streaming platforms
  • Once part of China’s Big Tech triumvirate, Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era

Topic |   Baidu
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters  and Bloomberg

Updated: 7:09pm, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE