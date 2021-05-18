Pedestrians stand in front of a screen showing a message marking the listing of Baidu Inc. on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu posts 25% rise in quarterly revenue as it continues pivot into AI and cloud services
- Revenues climbed to 28.1 billion yuan in the first quarter, boosted by ads on its core search and video streaming platforms
- Once part of China’s Big Tech triumvirate, Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era
