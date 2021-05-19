E-commerce giant JD.com saw a number of popular brands establish online stores on its platform in the first quarter, which helped entice more shoppers. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce giant JD.com beats first-quarter revenue estimates as Covid-19 boom persists
- The Beijing-based online retail services provider’s first-quarter revenue totalled US$31.57 billion, up 39 per cent from a year ago
- The company benefited from new partnerships with a wide spectrum of luxury brands in the same period
