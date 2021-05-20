Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

developing | ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chief executive, giving up day-to-day responsibilities

  • After founding the company in 2011, founder Zhang Yiming takes a step back from his day-to-day responsibilities
  • Liang Rubo, co-founder and current head of human resources, will take over the CEO position by the end of the year

Topic |   TikTok
John Artman
John Artman

Updated: 11:10am, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology, at the company's headquarters in Beijing on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE