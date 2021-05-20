Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su predicts the company’s supply of chips, which are built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, will improve throughout 2021. Photo: Handout Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su predicts the company’s supply of chips, which are built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, will improve throughout 2021. Photo: Handout
Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su predicts the company’s supply of chips, which are built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, will improve throughout 2021. Photo: Handout
AMD CEO Lisa Su says chip shortages ‘not a disaster’ but semiconductor firm’s path gets tougher

  • Su said recent chip shortages are just another example of the periodic imbalances between supply and demand in the semiconductor market
  • One silver lining for the chip industry is that the shortages have made customers more open to long-term commitments

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:15pm, 20 May, 2021

