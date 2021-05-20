An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent posts 65 per cent rise in first-quarter profit amid tightening scrutiny from Chinese regulators
- China’s biggest social media and gaming company posted a 65 per cent rise in profit for the first quarter, beating estimates
- The company’s growth comes as it continues to face antitrust scrutiny from Beijing, with its music streaming business expected to take a hit
Topic | Tencent
An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg