Tencent posts 65 per cent rise in first-quarter profit amid tightening scrutiny from Chinese regulators

  • China’s biggest social media and gaming company posted a 65 per cent rise in profit for the first quarter, beating estimates
  • The company’s growth comes as it continues to face antitrust scrutiny from Beijing, with its music streaming business expected to take a hit

Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng  and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:52pm, 20 May, 2021

An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
