Zhang Yiming (right), CEO of ByteDance, attends the opening ceremony of the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Who Zhang Yiming is and how he grew ByteDance and TikTok into a global sensation
- Liang Rubo, long-time collaborator and co-founder of the company, will take over in a move that should enable Zhang to focus on long-term strategy
- The low-profile Zhang has had to face multiple challenges in recent times, including a stand-off with the US over ownership of TikTok
Topic | TikTok
Zhang Yiming (right), CEO of ByteDance, attends the opening ceremony of the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: AP