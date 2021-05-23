Panasonic Corp's SPACe_L autonomous car concept is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show on October 24, 2019. Advances in selling self-driving cars to the broader consumer market are being held back by liability issues. Photo: Kyodo
Self-driving cars pose crucial question: who to blame in a crash
- Who is liable when a fully self-driving car hits another vehicle or a pedestrian remains a complex question for both carmakers and tech firms
- Despite the intense debate over legal issues, self-driving cars have the potential to drastically reduce the number of car crashes and deaths on roads
