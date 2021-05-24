Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou
Tech /  Big Tech

ByteDance rival Kuaishou posts 37 per cent quarterly sales growth

  • Beijing-based Kuaishou’s revenue surged to US$2.65 billion for the three months ended March
  • The company is now grappling with an influx of new rivals, from up-and-comers like Bilibili to super app WeChat

Topic |   Kuaishou
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:43pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-largest short video-sharing platform behind TikTok sister app Douyin, owned by ByteDance. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE