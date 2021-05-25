US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers hoped to issue her decision by August 13. On Monday, she warned that even more time is needed to review thousands of pages of information submitted by Apple and Epic Games during the trial. Photo: Reuters
US judge digs into Apple’s app store policies as Epic Games trial ends
- On the final day of the trial, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers did not seem convinced that Apple is running a monopoly
- But the judge also indicated she would like to promote more competition in Apple’s online store
Topic | Apple
US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers hoped to issue her decision by August 13. On Monday, she warned that even more time is needed to review thousands of pages of information submitted by Apple and Epic Games during the trial. Photo: Reuters