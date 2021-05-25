Attendees walk past the Huawei logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei to roll out self-developed Harmony OS for smartphones next month, ending its reliance on Google’s Android
- Huawei said the June 2 release of HarmonyOS 2.0 was a ‘milestone’ for the operating system that will free it from dependence on Google Android
- The company’s first product running HarmonyOS was a smart TV released under its former budget brand Honor in 2019
Topic | Huawei
