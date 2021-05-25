Amazon.com has warned online merchants on its platform that they will get shut down if they are caught manipulating the review system. Photo: Reuters Amazon.com has warned online merchants on its platform that they will get shut down if they are caught manipulating the review system. Photo: Reuters
Fate of ‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ products in doubt as fake review crackdown continues

  • Since early May, product listings from some of the biggest Chinese electronic gadget vendors have vanished from Amazon’s online marketplace
  • The share of China-based sellers on Amazon’s US site has surged to 63 per cent this year

Iris DengTracy Qu
Updated: 11:00pm, 25 May, 2021

