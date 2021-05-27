China’s once-a-decade census reveals increasing pressure for the country's manufacturers to accelerate the pace of automation. Illustration: Kakuen Lau
As China’s working population falls, factories turn to machines to pick up the slack
- China’s factories are turning to automation to upgrade production lines, and at the same time prepare for fewer, higher-skilled workers
- Chinese manufacturing companies like Midea have already embraced automation to sharply reduce the number of humans needed
China’s once-a-decade census reveals increasing pressure for the country's manufacturers to accelerate the pace of automation. Illustration: Kakuen Lau