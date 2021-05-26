Pedestrians walk past a smartphone advertisement at a Xiaomi Corp store in Hong Kong on May 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past a smartphone advertisement at a Xiaomi Corp store in Hong Kong on May 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi
Xiaomi beats first-quarter earnings estimates after US lifts securities ban on Chinese smartphone giant

  • Smartphone giant Xiaomi’s first-quarter profit beat market estimates to reach US$1.2 billion
  • Revenue in the March quarter hit US$12 billion on expanded domestic and international sales

Celia ChenMinghe Hu
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 May, 2021

