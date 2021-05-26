Pedestrians walk past a smartphone advertisement at a Xiaomi Corp store in Hong Kong on May 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi beats first-quarter earnings estimates after US lifts securities ban on Chinese smartphone giant
- Smartphone giant Xiaomi’s first-quarter profit beat market estimates to reach US$1.2 billion
- Revenue in the March quarter hit US$12 billion on expanded domestic and international sales
