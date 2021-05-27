An Apple watch is pictured at the new Apple flagship store at Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Apple faces antitrust lawsuit for alleged monopoly in heart-rate technology for the Apple Watch
- The lawsuit accuses Apple of cornering the market for heart-rate monitoring tech for the Apple Watch, and endangering wearers’ health
- AliveCor sells an Apple Watch wristband capable of recording an electrocardiogram and an app that alerts users to irregular heartbeats
