Coronavirus: Taiwan chip maker TSMC confirms second coronavirus infection but says operations not affected

  • TSMC said the employee, who has not been to the company’s offices for some time, displayed mild symptoms and has been in home quarantine
  • The Covid-19 outbreak in Taiwan comes amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage which has caused widespread disruption to tech-dependent products

Topic |   Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 3:05pm, 27 May, 2021

The TSMC logo seen on a building at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
