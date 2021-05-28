Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

Food delivery giant Meituan to deepen dialogue with regulators after beating estimates to post first-quarter revenue growth

  • Meituan’s first-quarter revenue reached US$5.8 billion, up 120.9 per cent from a year earlier
  • Net losses widened to US$752 million because of heavy investment in new retail initiatives

Topic |   E-commerce
Minghe HuIris Deng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Iris Deng

Updated: 10:16pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, became the focus of an investigation by antitrust authorities in April. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE