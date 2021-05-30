ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing, Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Beijing, Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Will ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming remain in charge after his surprise decision to step down as CEO?

  • Zhang, who is the face of ByteDance, is likely to continue wielding power behind the scenes through his 25 per cent ownership and influence over company executives
  • The founder’s resignation as CEO came shortly after ByteDance hit a speed bump in its plan to file for an initial public offering

Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:00am, 30 May, 2021

