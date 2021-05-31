Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co will launch HarmonyOS 2.0, the updated version of its in-house developed mobile operating system, on June 2. Photo: Handout Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co will launch HarmonyOS 2.0, the updated version of its in-house developed mobile operating system, on June 2. Photo: Handout
Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co will launch HarmonyOS 2.0, the updated version of its in-house developed mobile operating system, on June 2. Photo: Handout
Huawei launches HarmonyOS 2.0 for smartphones in uphill battle against Google’s Android operating system

  • HarmonyOS 2.0 will be introduced on a number of Huawei devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches
  • Huawei plans to have HarmonyOS 2.0 installed in up to 400 million devices this year

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:31pm, 31 May, 2021

