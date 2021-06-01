The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Former Huawei employee accused of spying goes to trial in Poland as Europe weighs using Chinese 5G equipment
- Former Huawei employee Wang Weijing and a former Polish secret services agent head to trial on charges of espionage, for which they were arrested in 2019
- European states have been weighing the use of 5G telecoms equipment from the Chinese tech giant amid concerns about its use for spying, which Huawei denies
