The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Former Huawei employee accused of spying goes to trial in Poland as Europe weighs using Chinese 5G equipment

  • Former Huawei employee Wang Weijing and a former Polish secret services agent head to trial on charges of espionage, for which they were arrested in 2019
  • European states have been weighing the use of 5G telecoms equipment from the Chinese tech giant amid concerns about its use for spying, which Huawei denies

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:10pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE