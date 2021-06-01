A boy is seen playing Tencent Holdings’ popular fantasy role-playing game Honour of Kings. Photo: SCMP A boy is seen playing Tencent Holdings’ popular fantasy role-playing game Honour of Kings. Photo: SCMP
A boy is seen playing Tencent Holdings’ popular fantasy role-playing game Honour of Kings. Photo: SCMP
Tencent hit with lawsuit for violating children’s rights on day China rolls out updated minors protection rules

  • The Beijing Children’s Law Aid And Research Centre accuses Tencent’s Honour of Kings of encouraging gaming addiction and showing inappropriate content
  • The NGO’s lawsuit was filed on the same day that China’s updated Minors Protection Law came into effect

Iris DengJosh Ye
Iris Deng  and Josh Ye

Updated: 7:03pm, 1 Jun, 2021

