A boy is seen playing Tencent Holdings’ popular fantasy role-playing game Honour of Kings. Photo: SCMP
Tencent hit with lawsuit for violating children’s rights on day China rolls out updated minors protection rules
- The Beijing Children’s Law Aid And Research Centre accuses Tencent’s Honour of Kings of encouraging gaming addiction and showing inappropriate content
- The NGO’s lawsuit was filed on the same day that China’s updated Minors Protection Law came into effect
Topic | Tencent
A boy is seen playing Tencent Holdings’ popular fantasy role-playing game Honour of Kings. Photo: SCMP