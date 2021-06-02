The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is seen at the chip maker’s headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is seen at the chip maker’s headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan chip maker TSMC has begun construction at its Arizona factory site

  • TSMC’s new chip fabrication plant in Phoenix, Arizona, is on track to start volume production of advanced semiconductors from 2024
  • The world’s largest contract manufacturer of semiconductors plans to build as many as six factories at the Arizona site

Updated: 2:36pm, 2 Jun, 2021

