The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is seen at the chip maker’s headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan chip maker TSMC has begun construction at its Arizona factory site
- TSMC’s new chip fabrication plant in Phoenix, Arizona, is on track to start volume production of advanced semiconductors from 2024
- The world’s largest contract manufacturer of semiconductors plans to build as many as six factories at the Arizona site
