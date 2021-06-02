The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout
Struggling Huawei steps up software drive with HarmonyOS 2.0 for Internet-of-Things era
- HarmonyOS 2.0 is expected to run on up to 300 million devices by the end of this year, including 200 million Huawei smartphones
- Huawei sees app developers benefiting from the lower costs associated with using its mobile operating system
Topic | Huawei
The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout