The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout
The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Struggling Huawei steps up software drive with HarmonyOS 2.0 for Internet-of-Things era

  • HarmonyOS 2.0 is expected to run on up to 300 million devices by the end of this year, including 200 million Huawei smartphones
  • Huawei sees app developers benefiting from the lower costs associated with using its mobile operating system

Topic |   Huawei
Yujie XueCelia Chen
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:19pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout
The adoption of Huawei Technology Co’s HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile platform on multiple devices is the company’s major focus this year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE