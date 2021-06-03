Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at an event demonstrating the new features of Windows 10 at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on January 21, 2015. Windows 10 was released later that year, with one developer calling it the “last version of Windows”. Photo: AP
Microsoft’s big Windows update to be unveiled June 24, with broader release likely in the fall
- A new version of Microsoft Windows will be unveiled later this month in an update the CEO called one of its “most significant” this decade
- The update will first roll out to Windows Insiders, with a general release expected later this year
Topic | Microsoft
