TikTok remained the world’s most-downloaded non-game app in May, but downloads were down year on year as political turmoil continues to take a toll. Photo: DPA
TikTok still the world’s most popular entertainment app with 80 million downloads in May, a 35 per cent jump
- TikTok installs surpassed 80 million downloads last month, a 35 per cent increase over April, but down from a peak of 112 million the same month last year
- Political turmoil continues to plague the ByteDance-owned short-video app in the US, and it remains banned in India
