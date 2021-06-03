Huawei Technologies Co expects up to 300 million devices will run its HarmonyOS 2 mobile platform this year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei draws large consumer brands to run HarmonyOS, but Android smartphone rivals keep their distance
- Huawei has partnered with more than 1,000 hardware makers, 500,000 app developers and more than 300 service providers to support HarmonyOS 2
- Smartphone brand Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, is keeping its options open on the new mobile operating system
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies Co expects up to 300 million devices will run its HarmonyOS 2 mobile platform this year. Photo: Reuters