Sameer Samat from Google Product Management presented the upcoming Android 12 innovations at the developer conference in Mountain View, California, last month. Google has announced that it will let users opt out of being tracked by advertisers on the newest version of Android starting later this year.
Google follows Apple’s lead on tracking, letting Android 12 users opt out later this year
- An update to Google Play services in late 2021 will allow users of the latest version of Android to opt out of being tracked by advertisers
- Google has been looking for a way to give more control to Android users that would be less stringent than Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature
