A staff member displaying a Huawei smartphone with the HarmonyOS operating system at the Huawei flagship store in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province, on May 31, 2021. HarmonyOS 2 is the company’s effort to bridge the gap between smartphones, tablets and myriad IoT devices has it tries to move away from Android. Photo: AFP
Will Huawei’s Harmony operating system end the global duopoly of Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS?
- Huawei’s HarmonyOS is designed for the Internet-of-Things era, with the ability to run on everything from smartphones and tablets to home appliances
- The Chinese tech giant has been working on its own OS since 2012, but the project became more critical when it was blacklisted by the US in 2019
