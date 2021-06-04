Commuters wearing face masks browse their smartphones as they walk by a mobile phone app advertisement at a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP Commuters wearing face masks browse their smartphones as they walk by a mobile phone app advertisement at a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

Meituan and Didi Chuxing warned by China’s pricing watchdog to protect ‘market price order’

  • Meituan, Didi, and six other sharing economy platforms have 30 days to make pricing more transparent
  • The pricing bureau of the country’s top market regulator slapped Zuoyebang and Yuanfudao, two leading edtech companies, with maximum fines last month

Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Jun, 2021

