Workers handle packages for delivery at a warehouse in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2021. The country’s two biggest shopping sprees serve as a barometer of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 618 shopping festival has become the latest battlefield in the country’s brutal e-commerce market after Singles’ Day
- For China’s e-commerce giants, it is clear that the pool of potential new customers is shrinking, forcing them to compete for the spending of existing consumers
- Sales turnover generated via live-streaming on Tmall in the first hour of June 1 was equal to the average daily turnover last year, Alibaba said
