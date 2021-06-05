Workers handle packages for delivery at a warehouse in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2021. The country’s two biggest shopping sprees serve as a barometer of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: Xinhua Workers handle packages for delivery at a warehouse in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2021. The country’s two biggest shopping sprees serve as a barometer of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 618 shopping festival has become the latest battlefield in the country’s brutal e-commerce market after Singles’ Day

  • For China’s e-commerce giants, it is clear that the pool of potential new customers is shrinking, forcing them to compete for the spending of existing consumers
  • Sales turnover generated via live-streaming on Tmall in the first hour of June 1 was equal to the average daily turnover last year, Alibaba said

Minghe Hu in Beijing and Jane Zhang

Updated: 8:33am, 5 Jun, 2021

