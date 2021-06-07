Travellers departing Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport will have to present proof of a negative result from a nucleic acid test conducted within the past 72 hours. Photo: Xinhua Travellers departing Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport will have to present proof of a negative result from a nucleic acid test conducted within the past 72 hours. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tech hub Shenzhen restricts travel and tests millions to stem Covid-19 after one case confirmed

  • Starting noon Monday, all travellers departing Shenzhen’s international airport will have to present proof of a negative Covid result from the past 72 hours
  • Futian district began widespread nucleic acid testing on Sunday with the aim of testing all 1.77 million residents in the district within three days

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:48pm, 7 Jun, 2021

