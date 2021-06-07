Travellers departing Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport will have to present proof of a negative result from a nucleic acid test conducted within the past 72 hours. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tech hub Shenzhen restricts travel and tests millions to stem Covid-19 after one case confirmed
- Starting noon Monday, all travellers departing Shenzhen’s international airport will have to present proof of a negative Covid result from the past 72 hours
- Futian district began widespread nucleic acid testing on Sunday with the aim of testing all 1.77 million residents in the district within three days
