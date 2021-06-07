The logo of internet company Sina Corp is seen at the company’s headquarters inside the Zhongguancun Software Park in Beijing. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Sina-led consortium said to be in final talks to buy stake in Yoozoo Games
- Shanghai-based Yoozoo is known for developing Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming, a real-time strategy video game released in 2019
- The Sina-led group plans to initially buy at least 18 per cent of Yoozoo, estimated to be worth about US$447 million
Topic | Video gaming
