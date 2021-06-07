France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse
France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

Google to overhaul global ad model after France slaps it with US$268 million antitrust fine

  • France’s action against Google is the first in the world to tackle anticompetitive behaviour in online advertising
  • The US tech giant also pledged to remedy the situation by improving the interoperability of its Google Ad Manager services for third parties

Topic |   Google
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:57pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse
France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE