France's competition regulator fined Google US$268 million on June 7, 2021, after finding the company had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Google to overhaul global ad model after France slaps it with US$268 million antitrust fine
- France’s action against Google is the first in the world to tackle anticompetitive behaviour in online advertising
- The US tech giant also pledged to remedy the situation by improving the interoperability of its Google Ad Manager services for third parties
Topic | Google
